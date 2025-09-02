At least 11 killed, dozens injured in blast at BNP rally in Quetta’s Shahwani Stadium

At least 11 people were killed, and dozens injured as a result of a bombing outside Shahwani Stadium in Quetta on Tuesday, rescue officials said.

According to the Balochistan National Party (BNP), the blast occurred near the vehicle of party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal as he was leaving the venue. Mengal was unharmed.

Aaj News, AFP, and other media sources claimed it was a suicide blast, while no official confirmed the blast’s nature till the filing of this report.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site, cordoning off the area and shifting the injured to Civil Hospital and Bolan Medical Complex. Four vehicles were badly damaged in the explosion, police added.

The Balochistan Home Department said the provincial government had ordered a high-level inquiry and appealed to the public to avoid spreading rumours and cooperate with investigators. Security forces have begun collecting evidence from the scene.

CM Bugti condemns attack

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, calling it a “cowardly act”, and directed hospitals to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

He said those responsible would be brought to justice and vowed that militants would not be allowed to destabilise the province.

On the chief minister’s directives, Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar visited the hospital, where an emergency was declared to provide immediate treatment to the blast victims, according to a statement.

Trauma centres, operation theatres, ICUs and ambulance services were placed on high alert, while officials assured full cooperation and support to the families of the injured.