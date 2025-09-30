BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.29%)
BOP 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
CNERGY 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
CPHL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.35%)
DCL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
DGKC 268.89 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (1.64%)
FCCL 61.30 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.37%)
FFL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
GCIL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
HUBC 241.40 Increased By ▲ 5.78 (2.45%)
KEL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
KOSM 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
MLCF 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.72%)
NBP 206.00 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (2.76%)
PAEL 56.39 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.38%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
PPL 209.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.4%)
PREMA 47.78 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.86%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.34%)
PTC 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
SNGP 139.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.56%)
SSGC 43.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TPLP 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TREET 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.89%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
BR100 17,374 Increased By 238.7 (1.39%)
BR30 56,766 Increased By 734.9 (1.31%)
KSE100 165,790 Increased By 1942.4 (1.19%)
KSE30 51,079 Increased By 806.9 (1.61%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Chenab Limited appoints Mian Muhammad Latif as CEO amid Naeem’s resignation

BR Web Desk Published 30 Sep, 2025 12:45pm

Chenab Limited, a Pakistani textile exporter, has announced a leadership reshuffle, with Muhammad Naeem stepping down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Board of Directors has appointed Mian Muhammad Latif, former chairman, as the new CEO, while Mian Muhammad Javed Iqbal has been proposed to assume the role of chairman.

The company, one of the leading textile firms in Pakistan, disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We would like to inform you that Muhammad Naeem, Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company (Chenab Limited), has resigned from the position of CEO with effect from September 24, 2025.

“In his place, the Board of Directors (BoD) has approved the appointment of Mian Muhammad Latif, who has resigned from the position of chairman, as the new CEO of the company.

Mian Muhammad Latif is the founder of Chenab Group, who played a key role in shaping the textile industry and introduced ChenOne, a well-known retail brand in Pakistan.

Moreover, to fill the casual vacancy for the position of chairman, the BoD proposed the appointment of Mian Muhammad Javed Iqbal, a non-executive director, as chairman of the Board, the company said.

Chenab Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1985 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company.

Its ordinary shares and preference shares were listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

The company is engaged in the export of value-added fabrics, textile made-ups, and casual and fashion garments. It is also engaged in the toll manufacturing of fabric in the local market.

psx companies PSX notice CEO appointment Chenab Limited Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi Mian Muhammad Latif Muhammad Javed Iqbal chairman of the board

Comments

200 characters

Chenab Limited appoints Mian Muhammad Latif as CEO amid Naeem’s resignation

Reforms and US trade deal to bolster Pakistan’s economy, but flood risks loom: ADB

Quetta blast claims 10 lives, injures dozens others near FC headquarters

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

New record: gold price per tola gains Rs3,178 in Pakistan

Green, blue, other financial instruments: MoF unveils SFF to attract investments

Shan Masood-led squad announced for South Africa Test series

Mari Energies secures majority stake in Peshawar block from Hycarbex

Pakistan’s textile giant Gul Ahmed to shut down export apparel business

Circular debt plan: OGDC receives Rs7.73bn third interest payment

Read more stories