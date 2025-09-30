Chenab Limited appoints Mian Muhammad Latif as CEO amid Naeem’s resignation

Chenab Limited, a Pakistani textile exporter, has announced a leadership reshuffle, with Muhammad Naeem stepping down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Board of Directors has appointed Mian Muhammad Latif, former chairman, as the new CEO, while Mian Muhammad Javed Iqbal has been proposed to assume the role of chairman.

The company, one of the leading textile firms in Pakistan, disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We would like to inform you that Muhammad Naeem, Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company (Chenab Limited), has resigned from the position of CEO with effect from September 24, 2025.

“In his place, the Board of Directors (BoD) has approved the appointment of Mian Muhammad Latif, who has resigned from the position of chairman, as the new CEO of the company.

Mian Muhammad Latif is the founder of Chenab Group, who played a key role in shaping the textile industry and introduced ChenOne, a well-known retail brand in Pakistan.

Moreover, to fill the casual vacancy for the position of chairman, the BoD proposed the appointment of Mian Muhammad Javed Iqbal, a non-executive director, as chairman of the Board, the company said.

Chenab Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1985 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company.

Its ordinary shares and preference shares were listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

The company is engaged in the export of value-added fabrics, textile made-ups, and casual and fashion garments. It is also engaged in the toll manufacturing of fabric in the local market.