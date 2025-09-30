Pandora CEO to retire in 2026, will be replaced by marketing chief

COPENHAGEN: Danish jewellery maker Pandora’s said on Tuesday that CEO Alexander Lacik will retire in March of 2026 after seven years at the helm and will be succeeded by Chief Marketing Officer Berta de Pablos-Barbier.

The incoming CEO was hired in November of 2024 as a potential future leader of Pandora, and was the strongest candidate for the top job, the company said in a statement.

“She is the right person to lead our continued growth, and I am pleased that we can maintain strategic focus and momentum during this smooth and orderly leadership transition,” Pandora Chair Peter Ruzicka said.

Before joining Pandora, Berta de Pablos-Barbier served as the head of LVMH champagne brands and prior to that worked at Mars Wrigley, Lacoste and jeweller Boucheron over a 30-year career in luxury and consumer goods.