BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
BOP 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
CNERGY 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
CPHL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.35%)
DCL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.43%)
DGKC 270.00 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (2.06%)
FCCL 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.62%)
FFL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
GCIL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
HUBC 241.50 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (2.5%)
KEL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
KOSM 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
MLCF 109.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.2%)
NBP 204.87 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (2.2%)
PAEL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.58%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.23%)
PIBTL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.74%)
POWER 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.46%)
PPL 208.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.35%)
PREMA 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PRL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
PTC 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
SNGP 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
TELE 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
TRG 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
BR100 17,283 Increased By 147.7 (0.86%)
BR30 56,863 Increased By 831.1 (1.48%)
KSE100 165,159 Increased By 1311.1 (0.8%)
KSE30 50,761 Increased By 489.3 (0.97%)
Australia’s Maxwell out of NZ T20 series with broken arm

SYDNEY: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has fractured his forearm and been ruled out of this week’s three...
Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2025 09:43am

SYDNEY: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has fractured his forearm and been ruled out of this week’s three Twenty20s in New Zealand, the team said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old, who scored an unbeaten half-century to drive Australia to a T20 series win over South Africa last month, was struck on the wrist while bowling in the nets and will return to Australia to see a specialist.

Suryakumar says India ‘denied’ the trophy after Asia Cup win

Josh Philippe will replace Maxwell in the squad for the three matches against the Black Caps at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Batter-wicketkeeper Philippe, a prolific run-scorer in Australia’s Big Bash League, was named player of the series in the recent Australia ‘A’ tour of India.

