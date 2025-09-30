BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
BOP 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
CNERGY 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
CPHL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.35%)
DCL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.43%)
DGKC 270.00 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (2.06%)
FCCL 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.62%)
FFL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
GCIL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
HUBC 241.50 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (2.5%)
KEL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
KOSM 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
MLCF 109.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.2%)
NBP 204.87 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (2.2%)
PAEL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.58%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.23%)
PIBTL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.74%)
POWER 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.46%)
PPL 208.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.35%)
PREMA 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PRL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
PTC 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
SNGP 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
TELE 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
TRG 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
BR100 17,283 Increased By 147.7 (0.86%)
BR30 56,863 Increased By 831.1 (1.48%)
KSE100 165,159 Increased By 1311.1 (0.8%)
KSE30 50,761 Increased By 489.3 (0.97%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance GATM (Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited) 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.43%

Pakistan’s textile giant Gul Ahmed to shut down export apparel business

BR Web Desk Published 30 Sep, 2025 09:35am

Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited (GATM), one of the country’s largest textile mills, has announced the discontinuation of its export apparel segment, citing persistent operational losses amid rising costs, policy changes, and regional competition.

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“The Board of Directors of Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited, in its meeting held on 29-Sep-2025, has resolved to discontinue the business operations of the company’s export apparel segment. This decision has been taken following a comprehensive strategic review of the segment’s performance and future outlook,” read the notice.

The textile giant shared that its export apparel segment, being highly labour-intensive, has faced sustained margin pressures due to a combination of internal and external factors.

“Persistent challenges include intense regional competition, a stronger exchange rate, recent government policy changes, such as the increase in advance turnover tax, rising costs of nominated fabrics, and elevated energy tariffs.

“Collectively, these factors have significantly undermined the segment’s cost structure and profitability, resulting in continued operational losses,” Gul Ahmed said.

Gul Ahmed to establish four subsidiaries to diversify textile business

The company was of the view that the ‘strategic closure’ is expected to positively impact its financials by reducing ongoing losses, lowering borrowing levels, and improving cash flow management.

“This step will strengthen the company’s overall financial position and enable greater focus on sustainable growth in its other business areas.

Gul Ahmed clarified that the decision relates solely to the export apparel segment and that it will continue its operations in other principal segments, including home textiles, spinning, and weaving.

Gul Ahmed group has been operating as a textile trader since the 1900s. However, the group commenced its manufacturing operations as Gul Ahmed Textile Mills (GATM) in 1953. It turned into a public limited entity in 1955.

GATM is a composite textile mill engaged in the manufacturing and sale of textile products. Besides having a strong presence in the manufacturing sector, the company has a foothold in the retail business too.

The retail business started in Karachi and stretched to more than 40 stores across the country offering products ranging from fashion and clothing to home accessories.

psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice Gul Ahmed Textile Mills GATM Pakistan Textile Council policy changes Gul Ahmed export apparel segment cost of production regional competition

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s textile giant Gul Ahmed to shut down export apparel business

Reforms and US trade deal to bolster Pakistan’s economy, but flood risks loom: ADB

PSX extends bullish run, KSE-100 crosses 165,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Shan Masood-led squad announced for South Africa Test series

Oil dips as OPEC+ plan stokes supply-surplus concerns

Mari Energies secures majority stake in Peshawar block from Hycarbex

Circular debt plan: OGDC receives Rs7.73bn third interest payment

Read more stories