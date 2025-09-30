BML 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
BOP 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
CNERGY 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
CPHL 99.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.17%)
DCL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.77%)
DGKC 270.98 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (2.43%)
FCCL 60.80 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.54%)
FFL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
GCIL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
HUBC 241.50 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (2.5%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KOSM 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
MLCF 108.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
NBP 204.99 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (2.26%)
PAEL 56.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.6%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.04%)
PIBTL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
POWER 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.46%)
PPL 209.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.4%)
PREMA 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.34%)
PTC 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
SNGP 140.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
TELE 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
TPLP 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TREET 29.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.09%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
BR100 17,283 Increased By 147.7 (0.86%)
BR30 56,875 Increased By 843.6 (1.51%)
KSE100 165,158 Increased By 1310.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 50,760 Increased By 488.6 (0.97%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s economy shows strain as factory output and retail sales drop

  • Industrial output fell 1.2% in August from a month earlier, data from the Ministry of Economy
Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2025 09:28am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s factory output fell more than expected while retail sales declined for the first time in over three years in August, government data showed, heightening uncertainties about the economic outlook.

Although Tokyo struck a trade deal with Washington, analysts said U.S. tariffs could still affect Japan’s production and the global economy, which is keeping the Bank of Japan on edge in terms of when to next raise rates.

Industrial output fell 1.2% in August from a month earlier, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on Tuesday, exceeding a median market forecast for a 0.8% decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect seasonally adjusted output to grow 4.1% in September and rise 1.2% in October. The ministry maintained its assessment that industrial output is “seesawing.”

“The cautious stance towards production planning remains deeply entrenched,” a METI official said.

The production of electrical machinery and information and communication electronics equipment, including laptop computers, fell 5.7% in August from the previous month due to a reaction to pent-up demand in July.

Fabricated metal production was down 7.8%.

In late July, Washington and Tokyo agreed upon a baseline 15% tariff on nearly all Japanese imports, down from an initial 27.5% rate on autos and a threatened 25% duty on most other goods, which came as a relief to Japanese exporters.

Motor vehicle production, a key industry for Japan, was up 2.5% in August from a month earlier as the output for vehicle models for sale overseas increased and a parts shortage eased.

China factory activity shrinks again as firms watch for stimulus, US trade deal

Still, analysts said it was too early to be optimistic.

“Japanese manufacturers are feeling squeezed on all sides,” said Stefan Angrick, head of Japan and frontier market economics at Moody’s Analytics. “Higher U.S. import tariffs under the U.S.-Japan trade deal are dragging down shipments.”

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said this month that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if the economy and prices move in line with its forecast, although he said he preferred to scrutinise more data for clues on how U.S. tariffs could affect Japan’s economy.

Separate data showed Japanese retail sales in August declined 1.1% from a year earlier, the first decline in 42 months, dragged down by lower automobile sales. The median market forecast expected a 1.0% rise.

“This dismal data streak will keep the Bank of Japan on hold for now,” Angrick said.

Japan's economy BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda Japan’s factory

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s economy shows strain as factory output and retail sales drop

Reforms and US trade deal to bolster Pakistan’s economy, but flood risks loom: ADB

PSX extends bullish run, KSE-100 crosses 165,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Shan Masood-led squad announced for South Africa Test series

Oil dips as OPEC+ plan stokes supply-surplus concerns

Mari Energies secures majority stake in Peshawar block from Hycarbex

Pakistan’s textile giant Gul Ahmed to shut down export apparel business

Circular debt plan: OGDC receives Rs7.73bn third interest payment

Read more stories