AGL 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.58%)
AIRLINK 191.49 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.86%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
DCL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DFML 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.88%)
DGKC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.42%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
FFBL 99.12 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (6.11%)
FFL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 122.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
MLCF 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.66%)
NBP 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
OGDC 231.65 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (3.9%)
PAEL 35.43 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.38%)
PIBTL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.41%)
PPL 205.99 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.25%)
PRL 35.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (6.09%)
PTC 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
SEARL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.87%)
TOMCL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (5.16%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (9.62%)
TREET 25.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.53%)
UNITY 35.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (9.5%)
BR100 12,335 Increased By 185.7 (1.53%)
BR30 38,576 Increased By 483.7 (1.27%)
KSE100 116,225 Increased By 1923.2 (1.68%)
KSE30 36,613 Increased By 807.7 (2.26%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan’s factory activity softens for 6th straight month, PMI shows

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2024 11:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s factory activity shrank for the sixth straight month on lacklustre demand while the service sector extended gains in December, business surveys showed on Monday, highlighting the economy’s increasing reliance on services.

The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped at a slower pace to 49.5 in December from 49.0 in November.

The index has remained below the 50.0 threshold separating expansion from contraction since June.

“Diverging trends continued to be seen in demand, with services firms seeing the strongest rise in new business in four months, while goods producers saw a stronger reduction in orders,” said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Business confidence in the factory sector softened to the lowest level since May 2022.

Highlighting persistent cost pressure, input inflation climbed at the fastest pace in four months while output price surged to the highest level since July.

Meanwhile, the au Jibun Bank flash services PMI rose to 51.4 in December from 50.5 in November.

While growth reached a four-month high, its business sentiment dipped over concerns of labour shortage and rising costs.

The higher input costs pushed the average selling price up at its fastest pace in eight months.

The au Jibun Bank flash Japan composite PMI, which combines both manufacturing and service sector activity, stood at 50.8 in December, rising from 50.1 in November.

China November industrial output rises 5.4%, above expectations

A quarterly Bank of Japan “tankan” survey from Friday showed Japanese big manufacturers’ sentiment improved slightly and non-manufacturers remained upbeat on business conditions in the three months to December.

However, companies expect business conditions to worsen over the next three months as soft global demand and threats of higher tariffs from US President-elect Donald Trump cloud the outlook.

Japan factory activity

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s factory activity softens for 6th straight month, PMI shows

KSE-100 crosses 116,000 with 2,000-point gain as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

Govt set to launch National Digital Commission to drive digitization: Shaza Fatima

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

Oil eases from highest in weeks, investors eye Fed rate cuts

SHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Read more stories