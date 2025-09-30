BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-30

Rs3.23/kWh DSS for 6 years: Business community slams govt for ‘celebrating’ continuation

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The country’s business community has strongly criticized the government for celebrating the continuation of the Debt Service Surcharge (DSS) of Rs 3.23 per kWh for the next six years. The surcharge is intended to repay a Rs 1.225 trillion loan being raised from 18 banks to address the circular debt crisis.

The issue was discussed during a public hearing organized by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to gather feedback from stakeholders on a proposed positive adjustment of Rs 0.1911/kWh under the Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism for August 2025. Chairman Nepra, Waseem Mukhtar, presided over the hearing.

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Power Purchasing Agency – Guarantee (CPPA-G), Rihan Akhtar, informed participants that a negative adjustment of Rs 1.79/kWh for September 2025 will end, and a positive adjustment of Rs 0.1911/kWh will be applied.

Circular debt stock brought down to Rs1.614trn: Leghari

This will result in a net positive impact of Rs 1.98/ kWh for consumers of both DISCOs and K-Electric to be recovered in the bills of October 2025. This adjustment means consumers will bear an additional burden of over Rs 27 billion, primarily due to technical constraints in the transmission system.

Nepra Member (Technical), Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, questioned the fairness of passing the cost of system inefficiencies onto consumers.“Why should the consumers pay the price for inefficiencies in the system?” he remarked. Rafique Shaikh expressed anger at a representative M/s Zong for asking irrelevant questions.

On the issue of DSS, Rehan Javed from Karachi enquired whether the DSS rate of Rs 3.23/kWh increases if the stock of circular debt increases?

He further stated that the DSS, which is a non-tariff item, is already being paid for by the consumers. Doesn’t it mean that this practice will continue for the next five years? “We are very disappointed with the celebration of new loans to be repaid from the DSS of Rs 3.23/kWh, which has been imposed on the consumers. Is there any justification for celebrations?” he added.

The CEO CPPA-G refused to respond to the question about administrative matters (celebrations at the PMO). On the technical aspect of new loans, he, however, said it is based on KIBOR negative 19 basis points with a floor, adding that with a decline in KIBOR, it will be available at a lower KIBOR. However, if KIBOR increases over 14 percent, payments will not be made to the banks, as this delta has to be absorbed by the banks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FCA nepra circular debt DISCOS power sector business community CPPA-G K-Electric KEL Debt Service Surcharge

Comments

200 characters

Rs3.23/kWh DSS for 6 years: Business community slams govt for ‘celebrating’ continuation

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Draft IGCEP 2025-35: APTMA’s arguments are flawed: PD

30th deadline for returns filing: FBR warns late-filers of penalties, status change

Sugar import by TCP: Deadline for exemption of duties, taxes extended

Section 175C of ITO: IHC suspends judgement related to issuance of notices to taxpayers

No tax return filing as IRIS portal stays faulty: LTBA

POL products’ prices may rise significantly

Chaman border: FBR asks PD to install grid station

Read more stories