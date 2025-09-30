30th deadline for returns filing: FBR warns late-filers of penalties, status change

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has categorically conveyed to the taxpayers that the FBR will change the status of “filer” to “late-filer” as well as impose penalties on taxpayers, who would file returns beyond September 30.

During hearing of a case at the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) on Monday at the FTO Headquarters on Monday, the FBR team informed the FTO that the column of “Estimated Fair Market Value” has been removed from the Income Tax Return keeping in view the difficulties being faced by taxpayers. The FBR team sought short date from the FTO for submission of para wise comments in the case of income tax return filing.

According to an announcement of the FBR on Monday, FBR has taken notice of unverified reports circulating on various media platforms claiming that the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns for Tax Year 2025 will be extended. Some elements have also attempted to link this perceived extension to the recent floods.

FBR categorically clarifies that these reports are false, baseless, and misleading as the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns for Tax Year 2025 will not be extended.

It is pointed out that a vast majority of taxpayers reside in areas unaffected by floods and have had ample time to discharge their national obligation of filing returns.

The reports suggesting that the IRIS system has slowed down are also unfounded. FBR’s IRIS platform is fully operational, functioning smoothly, and taxpayers can easily file their returns using the new simplified income tax return form.

Taxpayers are also cautioned that failure to file returns by the due date will result in late-filer status and imposition of penalties under the law. FBR urges all eligible taxpayers to act responsibly and file their Income Tax Returns with accuracy and honesty before the deadline of 30th September, 2025 to avoid any legal consequences.

In case of extreme hardship, the taxpayers can avail extension of return upto 15 days with payment of due taxes by 30th September subject to approval by the relevant committee as per law, FBR added.

