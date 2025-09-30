Sindh govt to launch first govt-run EV taxi service in December

KARACHI: The Sindh government has accelerated preparations to launch Pakistan’s first government-run taxi service and introduce Electric Vehicle (EV) taxis, with plans to start the EV taxi service in December.

An important meeting was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kanwal Nizam Bhutto, and other officials. During the meeting, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon received a detailed briefing on ongoing transport projects in the province.

Speaking at the meeting, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government will launch its own taxi service for the first time in Pakistan and aims to provide an EV taxi service to the public by December 2025.

He added that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is particularly interested in this project and wants the public to have access to modern, eco-friendly, and high-quality travel services. In the initial phase, some EV taxis will be reserved exclusively for women.

He noted that the Sindh government has already introduced eco-friendly EV buses for the first time in Pakistan, along with the Pink Bus service for women, a first in the region. The Pink Scooty programme for women and female students has also been widely appreciated. Now, with the launch of the Pink EV taxi for women, the Sindh government is introducing the country’s first EV taxi service.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon added that double-decker buses and additional EV buses will soon be deployed to ease transport challenges in Karachi. Work is also underway to develop the necessary infrastructure and charging stations for EV vehicles to ensure the project is sustainable and successful.

He emphasized that the Sindh government is committed to providing safe and affordable travel for women. He also highlighted that there are significant investment opportunities in Karachi’s transport sector for international investors, and the government will provide all possible support to facilitate them.

