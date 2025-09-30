BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-30

Afghan dialogue: Speakers say inclusivity can guarantee peace

Naveed Siddiqui Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The two-day political dialogue in Islamabad brought together a large number of prominent Afghan political leaders, women, and social activists to discuss a peaceful future for Afghanistan. The rare event marks the first such gathering of the Taliban’s adversaries in Pakistan since the 2021 Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Women for Afghanistan (WFA) and the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) have jointly organized the first regional dialogue titled “Towards Unity and Trust”. The two-day Islamabad Process dialogue will be held on 29and 30 September in the federal capital.

Afghan leaders held closed-door meetings on the first day to exchange perspectives. A joint Pak-Afghan session was scheduled for the second day (Sept 30) to build trust and identify common ground. They highlighted that only an inclusive government based on the people’s aspirations can guarantee peace and regional stability.

This timely and important dialogue aims to promote an inclusive dialogue among a diverse group of Afghan leaders (women and men) alongside their Pakistani counterparts to foster inclusive dialogue, mutual understanding, and lasting cooperation.

Dialogue & Process Format

A dedicated platform for Afghan leaders to engage openly, exchange perspectives, and define shared principles for stability, rule of law, and reaffirming the support to women’s rights and inclusion, said a communiqué issued here.

Focused discussions aimed at building trust, identifying common ground, and advancing a people-centric approach to address regional challenges. The event will help strengthen cooperation between Afghan and Pakistani leaders, promote sustainable development, stability, and peace rooted in shared values, and highlight the importance of women’s participation and inclusive governance.

The dialogue will also encourage regional cooperation with a focus on economic development and trust-building. The dialogue underscores a simple truth: peace between people leads to peace between nations, the communiqué said.

By prioritising dialogue, inclusivity, and cooperation, WFA and SASSI University believe this initiative can pave the way for stronger, more mutually beneficial relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, grounded in unity and trust.

In addition, the process is going to foster a deeper understanding between the people of the two nations for a more sustained development and peace in the region. The commonality and the importance of the dialogue and the process stem from the need for Afghans to have the space to speak, engage, and think together to promote their common values and interests for their country and their people.

The dialogue will also serve to identify common grounds for cooperation between Afghan leaders and their Pakistani counterparts on an engagement basis of developing a centric approach to find common solutions for regional challenges and to build trust and stability.

Peace between the people will lead to peace between nations, to ultimately peace between countries, paving the way for more cooperative and mutually beneficial bilateral relationships based on trust and unity, the statement further emphasized.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Afghan dialogue WFA SASSI

Comments

200 characters

Afghan dialogue: Speakers say inclusivity can guarantee peace

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Draft IGCEP 2025-35: APTMA’s arguments are flawed: PD

Rs3.23/kWh DSS for 6 years: Business community slams govt for ‘celebrating’ continuation

30th deadline for returns filing: FBR warns late-filers of penalties, status change

Sugar import by TCP: Deadline for exemption of duties, taxes extended

Section 175C of ITO: IHC suspends judgement related to issuance of notices to taxpayers

No tax return filing as IRIS portal stays faulty: LTBA

POL products’ prices may rise significantly

Chaman border: FBR asks PD to install grid station

Read more stories