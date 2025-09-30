BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
2025-09-30

Gilani highlights critical role of civil servants in ensuring good governance

APP Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday met with the participants of the 38th Senior Management Course at Aiwan-e-Sadr and highlighted the critical role of the civil service in ensuring good governance, continuity, and institutional integrity.

In his address, the Acting President said that access to senior management positions was a recognition of years of hard work, discipline, and dedication to public service. He stressed that Pakistan’s civil servants had always demonstrated competence, commitment, and performance in carrying out their responsibilities.

Gilani underlined that the civil service was the custodian of the state system and its prestige. He appreciated the Inland Study Tour for providing officers with practical exposure to the workings of governmental and parliamentary institutions.

He noted that the Senate Secretariat was actively promoting transparency and efficiency through e-governance and artificial intelligence. Praising the contribution of officers during the recent floods in South Punjab, he said that natural disasters tested both institutional capacity and the spirit of public service.

Highlighting climate change as a pressing challenge, the Acting President said it was a shared responsibility of all institutions and communities. “At the senior management level, leadership must adopt cooperation, learning, innovation, and humility,” he remarked.

He emphasized that achieving national development goals was not possible for any single department or institution alone and called for collective efforts to ensure progress. He urged the officers to align their training and experiences with public welfare and national priorities.

“Parliament is committed to working with reform-oriented and proactive officers to meet the aspirations of the people,” Gilani said, adding that honesty, vision, and sincerity of purpose were essential for Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer segment, during which the Acting President reiterated the importance of transparent and effective governance.

