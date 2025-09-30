Crackdown on artificial inflation continues under CM’s orders

LAHORE: In a continued effort to curb artificial inflation, Special Assistant for Price Control Salma Butt, led a series of raids accompanied by the PERA Force and district administration. Targeting profiteering in Township and surrounding areas, the operation resulted in the sealing of nine shops, the arrest of eight shopkeepers, and the imposition of fines on several others.

Salma Butt emphasized that the government will not tolerate price-hikes under the pretext of floods, asserting that those involved in creating artificial shortages and exploiting the open market will face strict action.

She added that the supply of goods has been ensured from within the country and neighbouring regions, including Afghanistan and Iran, helping to bring down the prices of essential vegetables like potatoes, onions, and tomatoes significantly compared to previous years.

During the raids, consumers welcomed the government’s intervention and expressed their concerns about the sudden spikes in prices. Butt clarified that flood-affected districts had no crops of key vegetables such as potatoes, onions, eggplants, or tomatoes, dismissing any justification for profiteering. “Deceit and fraud will not be tolerated,” she stated firmly.

Meanwhile, departmental affairs were reviewed in a high-level meeting chaired by Secretary Price Control Dr. Kiran Khurshid. The session included a briefing on the digitization of routine tasks and the need to enhance employee capacity. Dr. Khurshid instructed that all pending inquiries be completed without delay and reports submitted by next week.

She set a firm deadline for shifting 100% of departmental functions to the e-FOS (electronic File Office System), warning that any negligence would be dealt with strictly. Highlighting the importance of efficiency, she said that the department had no room for absenteeism or incompetence and called for the elimination of unnecessary posts.

To strengthen operations further, Dr. Khurshid directed officials to approach the Services Department for the appointment of capable officers in all vacant positions. She stressed the need for an improved monitoring system for affairs connected to allied departments, aligning with Chief Secretary Punjab’s instruction that all official business must now be conducted through digital platforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025