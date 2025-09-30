BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-30

China, HK stocks jump on signs of success in war against disorderly competition

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks rose sharply on Monday, as investors snapped up shares of carmakers, solar energy firms and metal producers on signs that Beijing’s crackdown on price wars is starting to bear fruit.

Sentiment was also aided by the central bank’s pledge to step up policy support to aid growth.

China’s bluechip CSI300 Index jumped 1.5 percent to its highest level in 3-1/2 years, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 percent, flirting with decade highs.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark index Hang Seng climbed 1.9 percent.

China’s industrial profits jumped 20.4 percent in August from a year earlier, reversing a 1.5 percent year-on-year decline in July, data released on Saturday showed.

“August industrial profits surge is mostly due to the base effect, but signs of early success of the ‘anti-involution’ campaign are emerging,” Hong Hao, chief investment officer of Lotus Asset Management said, referring to the government’s crackdown on over-production.

“Profit recovery will likely continue in the coming months, auguring well for further market gains.”

Goldman Sachs said that “the notable improvement of profitability in raw material sectors such as steel hints at the government’s anti-involution policies at work.”

Meanwhile, expectations of fresh stimulus rose after the People’s Bank of China said on Friday it will strengthen coordination between monetary and fiscal policies to support economic growth.

Goldman expects China to cut both interest rates and banks’ required reserve ratios in the fourth quarter.

Sectors that suffered heavily from price wars, including new energy vehicles solar energy and metal producing jumped.

China stock HK stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks jump on signs of success in war against disorderly competition

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Draft IGCEP 2025-35: APTMA’s arguments are flawed: PD

Rs3.23/kWh DSS for 6 years: Business community slams govt for ‘celebrating’ continuation

30th deadline for returns filing: FBR warns late-filers of penalties, status change

Sugar import by TCP: Deadline for exemption of duties, taxes extended

Section 175C of ITO: IHC suspends judgement related to issuance of notices to taxpayers

No tax return filing as IRIS portal stays faulty: LTBA

POL products’ prices may rise significantly

Chaman border: FBR asks PD to install grid station

Read more stories