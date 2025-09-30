BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
Sep 30, 2025
Print Print 2025-09-30

Digital transformation: Avanza Solutions partners with Salesforce

Recorder Report Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: Avanza Solutions, a leading technology provider to the financial services and telecom sectors, has entered into a global partnership with Salesforce, the world’s leading Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform, to expand digital transformation offerings and strengthen its presence across the GCC and MEA regions.

Through this collaboration, Avanza’s flagship innovation, Unison FuXion, will be fully integrated with Salesforce, enabling enterprises in banking, financial services, telecom, and other sectors to accelerate transformation, gain deeper insights, and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

The Avanza-Salesforce partnership is set to unlock new possibilities for digital transformation across industries and regions, strengthening market presence in the GCC and MEA while driving next-gen innovation and customer success.

Avanza Solutions’ partnership with Salesforce positions the company as a Global Partner, bringing together two dimensions of strength: its flagship product innovation, Unison FuXion, and its comprehensive salesforce services. Together, these offerings create an ecosystem where enterprises can accelerate transformation, gain actionable insights, and deliver exceptional customer experiences across industries.

Commenting on the significance of the partnership, Akber Zaidi, Global Head of Salesforce Practice at Avanza Solutions, said that this partnership with Salesforce validates Avanza’s vision of redefining customer engagement in the financial sector. “With our deep banking domain expertise combined with Salesforce’s global platform, we are poised to deliver unprecedented value to our clients not only in banking CRM but across the broader Salesforce ecosystem. Together, we will empower organizations to innovate faster, serve customers better, and grow smarter”, he added.

Aon Ali Siddiqui, Country Manager, Pakistan & RoAsia, Salesforce was also delighted to onboard Avanza Solutions as a Salesforce Consulting Partner. Avanza’s proven track record and focus on next-gen digital transformation align perfectly with Salesforce’s mission to help customers connect in entirely new ways and achieve data-driven decision-making at scale, he added.

