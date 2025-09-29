BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
World

Trump says Israel ‘beyond very close’ on Gaza peace deal

Reuters Published September 29, 2025
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said Israel and others were “beyond very close” to reaching agreement on ending the war in Gaza.

Trump, standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, said agreement would involve Arab countries and should help to achieve a broader peace in the Middle East.

Israel’s Netanyahu apologizes to Qatar for attack on Doha, source says

“At least we’re at a minimum, very, very close. And I think we’re beyond very close,” Trump told reporters. “And I want to thank Bibi for really getting in there and doing a job.”

