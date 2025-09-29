Trump says Israel ‘beyond very close’ on Gaza peace deal

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said Israel and others were “beyond very close” to reaching agreement on ending the war in Gaza.

Trump, standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, said agreement would involve Arab countries and should help to achieve a broader peace in the Middle East.

“At least we’re at a minimum, very, very close. And I think we’re beyond very close,” Trump told reporters. “And I want to thank Bibi for really getting in there and doing a job.”