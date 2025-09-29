Israel’s Netanyahu apologizes to Qatar for attack on Doha, source says

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to his Qatari counterpart for Israel’s attack in Doha during a telephone call from the White House on Monday, a source close to Netanyahu told Reuters.

The call to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani came as Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

Qatar, US nearing defence deal after Israel’s attack in Doha, Rubio says

A Qatari technical team is also at the White House, according to a separate source briefed on the talks.