Israel’s Netanyahu apologizes to Qatar for attack on Doha, source says

Reuters Published September 29, 2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (not pictured) at the Prime Minister’s Office, during Rubio’s visit, in Jerusalem, September 15, 2025. REUTERS
WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to his Qatari counterpart for Israel’s attack in Doha during a telephone call from the White House on Monday, a source close to Netanyahu told Reuters.

The call to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani came as Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

Qatar, US nearing defence deal after Israel’s attack in Doha, Rubio says

A Qatari technical team is also at the White House, according to a separate source briefed on the talks.

