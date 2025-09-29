BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Musk’s X ‘deeply concerned’ by Indian court order over content takedown, plans appeal

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 08:43pm

Social media platform X said on Monday that it was “deeply concerned” by an Indian court’s ruling that quashed its challenge to New Delhi’s content removal mechanisms, and would appeal it to defend freedom of expression in the country.

Elon Musk-owned X has locked horns with Indian authorities for months over the latter’s new content removal system, equating it with censorship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has argued that the new system tackled a proliferation of unlawful content and ensured accountability online.

The new mechanism “has no basis in the law”, violated rulings from the country’s top court and infringed on Indians’ basic rights of freedom of speech and expression, X said on Monday.

Musk, a self-described free-speech absolutist, has clashed with authorities in several countries over compliance and content takedown demands, but the company’s Indian lawsuit targeted the entire basis for tightened internet regulation in the world’s most populous nation.

Modi’s government has ramped up efforts to police the internet since 2023, by allowing many more officials to file takedown orders and submit them directly to tech firms through a website launched in October.

Last week, an Indian judge said every platform that operated in India “must accept that liberty is yoked with responsibility”.

In its post, X said: “X respects and complies with Indian law… We respectfully disagree with the view that we have no right to raise these concerns because of our incorporation abroad…”

social media social media platform X

Comments

200 characters

Musk’s X ‘deeply concerned’ by Indian court order over content takedown, plans appeal

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to respond to aggression through mutual consultation: PM Shehbaz

Gold’s glitter dims for Pakistan weddings amid soaring prices

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s peace plan for Gaza

Income tax returns must be filed by Sept 30, clarifies FBR

SC suspends IHC order, allows Justice Tariq Jahangiri to resume duties

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

SBP unveils interest-free financing scheme for e-bikes, e-rickshaws

PMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Karachi till October 2

Etihad Airways returns to Peshawar after a decade

Gold prices in pakistan cross Rs400,000 per tola, hit new record

Read more stories