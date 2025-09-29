BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s peace plan for Gaza

Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 08:22pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed former US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan aimed at ensuring an end to the war in Gaza, stressing that durable peace between Palestinians and Israel is vital for political stability and economic growth in the region.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz said it is convinced that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to translate this “extremely important and urgent understanding” into reality.

He also lauded Trump’s leadership and acknowledged the role played by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in efforts to end the conflict.

Reiterating Islamabad’s longstanding position, the premier underscored that the implementation of the two-state solution remains essential to ensure lasting peace in the Middle East.

These remarks come hours after Shehbaz described his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington DC, as “highly constructive” and productive for strengthening bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the US.

He said that the US president has assured him of advancing bilateral economic cooperation. He was also appreciative of President Trump’s important role in Pakistan-India ceasefire.

“Pakistan has achieved macroeconomic stability and tireless efforts are being made to take it to upward growth trajectory.

Though recent floods have wreaked havoc, we are firm in our resolve to come out of this situation and take the country forward,” he said.

