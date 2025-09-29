Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to respond to aggression through mutual consultation: PM Shehbaz

Shedding light on the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the defence agreement is not against anybody.

Speaking to UK-based Pakistani journalists in London, PM Shehbaz emphasised that the agreement reflected a longstanding desire shared by both nations. He highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, built on decades of sincerity and trust. “This agreement has now formalised this enduring partnership,” he maintained.

PM Shehbaz further explained that under the agreement, an attack on one country will be considered an attack on the other. “In such a case, both countries will respond to any aggression through mutual consultation,” he said.

Referring to the Marka-e-Haq, military clash with India in May this year, the premier said Pakistan taught such a lesson to New Delhi which it will remember for life.

Speaking about his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington DC, PM Shehbaz said it was highly constructive and productive for strengthening bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the US.

He said that the US president has assured him of advancing bilateral economic cooperation. He was also appreciative of President Trump’s important role in Pakistan-India ceasefire.

“Pakistan has achieved macroeconomic stability and tireless efforts are being made to take it to upward growth trajectory. Though recent floods have wreaked havoc, we are firm in our resolve to come out of this situation and take the country forward,” he said.

Shehbaz emphasised that the government is pursuing a focused approach aimed at poverty alleviation, reducing unemployment, attracting investment and fully harnessing the country’s potential in key sectors such as agriculture, information technology and mines and minerals.

Referring to the country’s immense natural resources, he said friendly countries are ready to extend full support to Pakistan in harnessing them.

Shehbaz also alluded to greater coordination between the political and military leadership, stating that they are on the same page. He mentioned that he holds consultations with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on all matters of national interests including foreign policy.

The prime minister reaffirmed the unwavering commitment to wipe out terrorism from the country. “Our security forces are combating the terrorists. Their sacrifices in the war on terrorism will always be remembered,” he said.

He said in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly he represented the people of Pakistan, argued their case and reflected their sentiments.

Shehbaz said that he raised the voice of Kashmiri and Palestinian people at the United Nations.

“Kashmir will gain its freedom one day,” he said, adding the people of Gaza were facing the oppression and brutality which was never seen before in the world.

He said the meeting of Arab-Islamic countries chaired by US President Donald Trump will produce encouraging results on the issue of Gaza.

As many as 64,000 Muslims including women, children, youth and elderly were killed by the occupying force in Gaza, he said and prayed for peace and end of oppression in Gaza.

The meeting will be a stepping stone for further better relations with the United States, he stressed.

He said overseas Pakistanis were a precious asset, great ambassadors of Pakistan and were serving their country with vitality.