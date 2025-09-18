BML 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (8.46%)
India’s SEBI dismisses Hindenburg allegations against Adani group

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2025 08:13pm

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Thursday dismissed allegations of stock manipulation against billionaire Gautam Adani and his group of companies made by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research.

SEBI began investigating Adani Group companies, including Adani Ports Adani Power and Adani Enterprises, in 2023 after Hindenburg accused them of using tax havens and failing to disclose transactions between related parties.

While the conglomerate denied wrongdoing, the accusations led to a $150-billion sell-off of the group’s stock. The shares have since recovered.

“SEBI has reaffirmed what we have always maintained, that the Hindenburg claims were baseless. Transparency and integrity have always defined the Adani Group,” Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, said on X.

In January, Hindenburg Research founder Nathan Anderson announced he would disband the firm, citing the immense work toll. Reuters has reached out on the firm’s and its founder’s last known email addresses.

Short-sellers like Anderson bet against companies they believe have accounting issues, mismanagement or fraud, which they find usually after a long period of investigation.

Adani-led Sri Lanka container terminal to double capacity ahead of deadline

The regulator had investigated the Adani conglomerate, its founders, offshore funds that invested in the company on 24 separate sets of violations, including insider trading, stock price manipulation and non-disclosure of related-party transactions.

SEBI said that the transactions between Adani group companies and companies flagged by Hindenburg could not be called related-party transactions and therefore did not violate regulatory norms on disclosures or constitute market manipulation.

In its report in January 2023, Hindenburg had alleged that Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. had structured transactions with three other unrelated companies in a manner to conceal that they were actually between connected parties and ought to have been disclosed to investors.

The regulator dismissed these allegations and said that according to SEBI rules, these transactions did not happen between connected entities and hence did not require disclosures or the consent of minority investors.

The transactions happened in between April 2012 and March 2021 and SEBI had widened the ambit of disclosures of transactions between connected entities in 2022 and cannot apply its rules retroactively, the regulator noted.

