SC suspends IHC order, allows Justice Tariq Jahangiri to resume duties

The Supreme Court has allowed Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri to resume his duties, suspending the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order that had barred him from performing his duties as a judge, Aaj News reported.

The apex court issued notices to the attorney general and the parties involved in the case. The court also clarified that for now the matter is limited to the interim order of the high court. Meanwhile, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council has been called for October 18, so the main issue will be discussed there.

It may be recalled that on September 16, the division bench of the IHC had ordered Justice Jahangiri to be suspended from work until the Supreme Judicial Council’s decision in the fake degree case. Justice Jahangiri had challenged this decision in the Supreme Court.

A complaint was filed with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) in July 2023 questioning Justice Tariq’s law degree. The matter escalated when a letter allegedly related to the Karachi University Controller of Examinations began circulating on social media, mentioning about the judge’s degree.

After the high court’s decision, Justice Jahangiri himself appeared in the Supreme Court and requested that the order be declared null and void because according to the Constitution and law, an order cannot be issued to prevent a high court judge from performing his duties. He said that this order seriously affects the independence of the judiciary and the delivery of justice.

The petition also stated that the decision to restrain him from performing his duties as a judge was taken without hearing him, which is against the basic principles of justice. Therefore, it is necessary to suspend this decision and declare the petition inadmissible from the outset so as to prevent malicious judicial proceedings.