BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 100.35 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.85%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-1.49%)
FCCL 59.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
FFL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
GCIL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
HUBC 231.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.65%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
MLCF 108.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.9%)
NBP 198.51 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.55 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
POWER 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
PPL 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.87%)
PREMA 46.93 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.34%)
PRL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.41%)
PTC 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.42%)
SNGP 137.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.61%)
TREET 30.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.6%)
TRG 77.59 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.22%)
WTL 1.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
World

China’s DeepSeek releases ‘intermediate’ AI model on route to next generation

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 04:51pm

BEIJING: Chinese AI developer DeepSeek has released its “experimental” latest model, which it said was more efficient to train and better at processing long sequences of text than previous iterations of its large language models.

The Hangzhou-based company called DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp an “intermediate step toward our next-generation architecture” in a post on developer forum Hugging Face.

That architecture will likely be DeepSeek’s most important product release since V3 and R1 shocked Silicon Valley and tech investors outside China.

The V3.2-Exp model includes a mechanism called DeepSeek Sparse Attention, which the Chinese firm says can cut computing costs and boost some types of model performance. DeepSeek said in a post on X on Monday that it is cutting API prices by “50%+”.

OpenAI to bring parental controls in ChatGPT after California teen’s suicide

While DeepSeek’s next-generation architecture is unlikely to roil markets as previous versions did in January, it could still put significant pressure on domestic rivals like Alibaba’s Qwen and U.S. counterparts like OpenAI if it can repeat the success of DeepSeek R1 and V3.

That would require it to demonstrate high capability for a fraction of what competitors charge and spend in model training.

