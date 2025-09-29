BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
Sep 29, 2025
OpenAI to bring parental controls in ChatGPT after California teen’s suicide

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 04:38pm

OpenAI is rolling out parental controls for ChatGPT on the web and mobile, following a lawsuit by the parents of a teen who died by suicide after the artificial intelligence startup’s chatbot allegedly coached him on methods of self-harm.

The company said on Monday the controls will allow parents and teens to link accounts for stronger safeguards for teenagers.

U.S. regulators are increasingly scrutinizing AI companies over the potential negative impacts of chatbots. In August, Reuters had reported how Meta’s AI rules allowed flirty conversations with kids.

Under the new measures, parents will be able to reduce exposure to sensitive content, control whether ChatGPT remembers past chats, and decide if conversations can be used to train OpenAI’s models, the Microsoft-backed company said on X.

‘ChatGPT, what stocks should I buy?’ AI fuels boom in robo-advisory market

Parents will also be allowed to set quiet hours that block access during certain times and disable voice mode as well as image generation and editing, OpenAI said. However, parents will not have access to a teen’s chat transcripts, the company added.

In rare cases where systems and trained reviewers detect signs of a serious safety risk, parents may be notified with only the information needed to support the teen’s safety, OpenAI said.

Meta had also announced new teenager safeguards to its AI products last month. The company said it will train systems to avoid flirty conversations and discussions of self-harm or suicide with minors and temporarily restrict access to certain AI characters.

