BML 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
CPHL 100.40 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (2.9%)
DCL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
DGKC 267.05 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-1.6%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
GCIL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
HUBC 231.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.63%)
KEL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
MLCF 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.88%)
NBP 198.29 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (2.94%)
PAEL 56.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.77%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
POWER 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PPL 207.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-0.78%)
PREMA 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.36%)
PRL 37.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.43%)
PTC 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.45%)
SNGP 137.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.44%)
TREET 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.74%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.1%)
WTL 1.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s industrial output rises 4% y/y in August

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 04:13pm

NEW DELHI: India’s industrial output grew 4% year-on-year in August on the back of increased mining activity, government data showed on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters projected a growth of 5%.

Industrial output grew at a revised 4.3% year-on-year in July.

KEY NUMBERS

Manufacturing output was up 3.8% year-on-year in August as compared to a revised 6% rise in July.

Electricity generation rose 4.1% year-on-year in August as compared to a revised growth of 3.7% in July.

India’s industrial output rises 3.5% year-on-year in July

Mining activity showed an increase of 6% year-on-year, compared to a drop of 7.2% a month ago.

Output of consumer durables, including cars and phones, rose 3.5%, compared to a revised growth of 7.3% in July.

Output of consumer non-durables, such as food items and toiletries, fell 6.3% year-on-year as compared to a growth of 0.5% a month ago.

Capital goods output increased 4.4% year-on-year as compared to a revised increase of 6.8% in July

Industrial output in April-August grew 2.8% as compared to a revised increase of 4.3%

India industrial output India industrial output

Comments

200 characters

India’s industrial output rises 4% y/y in August

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to respond to aggression through mutual consultation: PM Shehbaz

Records tumble: KSE-100 settles above 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

Gold’s glitter dims for Pakistan weddings amid soaring prices

Income tax returns must be filed by Sept 30, clarifies FBR

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

SBP unveils interest-free financing scheme for e-bikes, e-rickshaws

PMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Karachi till October 2

Etihad Airways returns to Peshawar after a decade

Gold prices in pakistan cross Rs400,000 per tola, hit new record

Mohsin Naqvi slams Modi for drawing parallel between Asia Cup win, military clash

Read more stories