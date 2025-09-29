India’s industrial output rises 4% y/y in August

NEW DELHI: India’s industrial output grew 4% year-on-year in August on the back of increased mining activity, government data showed on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters projected a growth of 5%.

Industrial output grew at a revised 4.3% year-on-year in July.

KEY NUMBERS

Manufacturing output was up 3.8% year-on-year in August as compared to a revised 6% rise in July.

Electricity generation rose 4.1% year-on-year in August as compared to a revised growth of 3.7% in July.

India’s industrial output rises 3.5% year-on-year in July

Mining activity showed an increase of 6% year-on-year, compared to a drop of 7.2% a month ago.

Output of consumer durables, including cars and phones, rose 3.5%, compared to a revised growth of 7.3% in July.

Output of consumer non-durables, such as food items and toiletries, fell 6.3% year-on-year as compared to a growth of 0.5% a month ago.

Capital goods output increased 4.4% year-on-year as compared to a revised increase of 6.8% in July

Industrial output in April-August grew 2.8% as compared to a revised increase of 4.3%