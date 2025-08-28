India’s industrial output rises 3.5% year-on-year in July

NEW DELHI: India’s industrial output grew 3.5% year-on-year in July, government data showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters projected a growth of 2.1%. Industrial output grew at 1.5% year-on-year in June.

Key numbers

Manufacturing output was up 5.4% in July as compared to a revised 3.7% rise in June.

Electricity generation grew 0.6% as against a revised fall of 1.2% in June.

Mining activity showed a drop of 7.2% year-on-year as against a fall of 8.7% a month ago.

Output of consumer durables, including cards and phones, rose 7.7% as compared to a revised growth of 2.8% in June.

Indian factory growth hits 16-month high, business outlook darkens, PMI shows

Output of consumer non-durables, such as food items and toiletries, rose 0.5% as compared to a revised fall of 0.9% in June.

Capital goods output increased 5% as compared to a revised growth of 3% in June.

Industrial output in April-July grew 2.3% as compared to a revised increase of 5.4% a year ago.