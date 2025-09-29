Mandviwala Mauser Plastic approves Rs250mn expansion plan

Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited announced on Monday that it had approved the expansion plan of Rs250 million for the purchase of new machinery.

This was announced in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

The company’s Board of Directors took the decision in its meeting held on Monday.

It said that the expansion will be implemented in the second half of the current financial year.

Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1988.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of plastic and allied products.