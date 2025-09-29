BML 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BOP 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 8.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 98.90 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.36%)
DCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
DGKC 265.89 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.03%)
FCCL 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
FFL 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
GCIL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.29%)
HUBC 230.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.21%)
KEL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.14%)
NBP 197.53 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (2.54%)
PAEL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 206.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.29%)
PREMA 47.09 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.68%)
PRL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
PTC 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.55%)
SNGP 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.09%)
TREET 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.17%)
TRG 76.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.1%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
BR100 17,056 Increased By 155.5 (0.92%)
BR30 55,902 Increased By 402.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 163,282 Increased By 1025.2 (0.63%)
KSE30 50,029 Increased By 306.3 (0.62%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mandviwala Mauser Plastic approves Rs250mn expansion plan

BR Web Desk Published 29 Sep, 2025 01:52pm

Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited announced on Monday that it had approved the expansion plan of Rs250 million for the purchase of new machinery.

This was announced in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

The company’s Board of Directors took the decision in its meeting held on Monday.

It said that the expansion will be implemented in the second half of the current financial year.

Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1988.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of plastic and allied products.

PSX psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited

Comments

200 characters

Mandviwala Mauser Plastic approves Rs250mn expansion plan

Records tumble: KSE-100 crosses 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

Gold’s glitter dims for Pakistan weddings amid soaring prices

Mohsin Naqvi slams Modi for drawing parallel between Asia Cup win, military clash

IMF talks with MoF kick off in Islamabad

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil prices slip as Kurdistan resumes crude exports, OPEC+ plans output hike

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Power Cement to set up 7.5MW wind captive power plant under Rs1.5bn deal with BCEM

Suryakumar says India ‘denied’ the trophy after Asia Cup win

Pakistan’s Big Bird Foods proposes converting Rs1.5bn director loans into equity

Read more stories