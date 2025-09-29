BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
Pakistan

Two new polio cases bring Pakistan’s total to 29 this year

BR Web Desk Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 05:16pm

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, confirmed on Monday that two new cases were found in Pakistan.

The two cases, both girls, were reported from Sindh’s Badin and Thatta districts.

Since 2025, 29 – including 18 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nine from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan polio cases have been reported.

In September, the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication conducted a Sub-National Polio Vaccination Campaign across 88 districts of the country, including Badin and Thatta.

The campaign successfully reached nearly 21 million children under the age of five.

PM lauds Gates Foundation’s support in polio eradication

The next nationwide polio vaccination campaign will be held from October 13 till October 19, aiming to protect around 45.4 million children under the age of five.

During the campaign, Vitamin A will also be administered alongside Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to boost children’s immunity levels.

More than 400,000 dedicated frontline workers will go door-to-door to ensure that every eligible child receives this essential protection.

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection is through repeated doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) for every child under the age of five during each campaign, along with the timely completion of all routine immunizations. 

