BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
BOP 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.25%)
CPHL 99.82 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.31%)
DCL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
DGKC 272.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.29%)
FCCL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
FFL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.82%)
GCIL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
HUBC 233.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.23%)
KEL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
LOTCHEM 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
MLCF 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
NBP 195.70 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.59%)
PAEL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
POWER 19.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 208.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.2%)
PREMA 46.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.84%)
PTC 29.14 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.86%)
SNGP 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
SSGC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TREET 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1%)
TRG 75.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.97%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
BR100 16,888 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 55,411 Decreased By -88.6 (-0.16%)
KSE100 162,195 Decreased By -62.1 (-0.04%)
KSE30 49,681 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.09%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

One dead and 12 missing as Typhoon Bualoi makes landfall in Vietnam

  • One person died after being caught in floodwater in Hue city
Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 10:32am

HANOI: Typhoon Bualoi made landfall in northern central Vietnam in the early hours of Monday, damaging houses and knocking down power grids, with at least one person dead and 12 fishermen missing as the storm brought flooding rains and huge swells.

The typhoon was over Nghe An province as of 0800 (0100 GMT), with maximum wind speeds weakening to 88 kph from 117 kph when it made landfall hours earlier, according to the national weather forecast agency.

Before making landfall, Bualoi had moved along the country’s coastline for several hours, causing waves as high as eight metres, according to the national weather agency.

One person died after being caught in floodwater in Hue city, while 12 fishermen were missing after huge waves sank four fishing boats off Quang Tri province, state media reported.

Ahead of the typhoon hitting, the government evacuated more than 28,500 people, while hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed as four airports in central provinces were closed.

The cyclone has triggered heavy rains across most of Vietnam since Saturday, and authorities have warned of the risk of severe floods and landslides.

Rainfall in several parts of the country was forecast to hit 500 millimetres from Sunday night through Tuesday, according to the weather agency.

With a long coastline facing the South China Sea, Vietnam is prone to typhoons that are often formed east of the Philippines, where at least 10 people died after Bualoi hit last week.

Vietnam South China Sea Typhoon Bualoi Nghe An

Comments

200 characters

One dead and 12 missing as Typhoon Bualoi makes landfall in Vietnam

PSX rally pushes KSE-100 close to 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

IMF talks with MoF kick off in Islamabad

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Oil slips as Kurdistan crude exports resume, OPEC+ plans output hike

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Power Cement to set up 7.5MW wind captive power plant under Rs1.5bn deal with BCEM

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

Suryakumar says India ‘denied’ the trophy after Asia Cup win

Read more stories