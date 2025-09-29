BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
Toyota’s August sales grow for eighth month on robust US demand

  • Its global vehicle production rose 4.9%, a third consecutive month of growth
Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 10:06am

TOKYO: Toyota Motor said on Monday its global sales grew for an eighth straight month in August, as continuing strong demand for some of its hybrid models in the United States offset a weaker performance in Japan.

The automaker’s worldwide sales increased 2.2% year-on-year to 844,963 vehicles in August, helped by a 13.6% jump in the US But sales in its home market fell 12.1%.

Its global vehicle production rose 4.9%, a third consecutive month of growth.

The production and sales figures include Toyota’s luxury Lexus brand.

Toyota

