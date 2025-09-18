BML 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.68%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
CPHL 98.76 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
DCL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.52%)
DGKC 244.69 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (1.75%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.76%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
HUBC 196.55 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.71%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KOSM 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (8.16%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 108.01 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.8%)
NBP 182.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.41%)
PAEL 55.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.99%)
POWER 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.43%)
PPL 190.80 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.73%)
PREMA 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
PRL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.59%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
SNGP 133.16 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.87%)
SSGC 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.74%)
TELE 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.91%)
TREET 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
TRG 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
BR100 16,192 Increased By 121.3 (0.75%)
BR30 51,055 Increased By 681.4 (1.35%)
KSE100 157,323 Increased By 1145.4 (0.73%)
KSE30 47,974 Increased By 295.6 (0.62%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota assembler sees vehicle demand hit as floods disrupt Pakistan economy

BR Web Desk Published 18 Sep, 2025 11:00am

Indus Motor Company, the assembler of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, has warned that ongoing floods are disrupting supply chains and infrastructure across the country, while reduced consumer purchasing power in affected regions is likely to dampen vehicle demand in the short term.

The automaker made its assessment during a corporate briefing session, saying that “the full impact of the floods and monsoon season is yet to be seen, though vehicle demand is expected to be affected in the short term”.

Pakistan is currently experiencing severe flooding as part of an extended monsoon season that began in late June 2025 and has intensified through September. The disaster has primarily affected densely populated regions, especially in Punjab.

Days ago, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11%, citing the adverse impact of recent floods on the near-term macroeconomic outlook.

Meanwhile, Indus Motor was of the view that the measures announced under the National Tariff Policy 2025-30, thereby resulting in a major reduction in import duties (custom duty, ACD, RD) over 5 years, especially for imported vehicles (new and used vehicles) and auto-parts, will impact the local auto industry and promote trading business..

“We request the government to rationalise the duties and taxation system on CKD vehicles in Pakistan for fostering a fair and sustainable tax system that supports volume growth and increases contribution to the economy by the local auto industry.

“We request the policymakers to relax current financing limits and conditions to enhance the auto-financing of locally manufactured vehicles, to support the industry in these challenging times, and to support the purchasing power of the consumers,” IMC said.

Indus Motor said that the liberalisation of the import of used vehicles, thereby enhancing the age limit from 3 to 5 years and allowing their commercial imports, may lead to an influx of used imported vehicles, resulting in the deindustrialisation of the local auto industry.

Toyota auto sector Indus Motor Company Floods in Pakistan floods in Punjab Pakistan auto sector Pakistan floods floods 2025 auto sector growth

Comments

200 characters

Toyota assembler sees vehicle demand hit as floods disrupt Pakistan economy

KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points amid strong buying momentum

Pakistan’s BRICS membership likely by 2026, diplomatic sources say

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan, IAEA sign 5th CPF for 2026-2031

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi crown prince’s vision, hails ‘unprecedented’ welcome in Riyadh

Pakistan set to export corn as Iran prepares trade mission

National Savings Scheme: CDNS revises profit rates on schemes

Oil prices little changed after Fed rate cut

Read more stories