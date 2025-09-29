BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Print 2025-09-29

Rouble strengthens against dollar

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened against the US dollar and China’s yuan on Friday, supported by corporate tax payments at the end of the month and certainty about the new state budget and new tax increases.

The rouble strengthened 0.5 percent to 83.50 against the dollar, according to LSEG data based on over-the-counter quotes, by 0930 GMT. It was up 0.3 percent at 11.67 against China’s yuan, the most traded foreign currency in Russia.

“If there is no deterioration in geopolitical expectations, the rouble will be supported by rising oil prices and an increased supply of foreign currency from exporters,” said PSB bank’s Bogdan Zvarich.

Expectations of the central bank slowing or pausing the easing cycle as a result of the new planned value-added tax hikes, which will accelerate inflation at the start of 2026, are supporting the rouble.

The average rouble rate is now seen at 92.2 to the dollar in 2026 in the new set of the government’s macroeconomic forecasts, released this week, which is about 8 percent stronger than in the previous set.

