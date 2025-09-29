Punjab has taken initiatives to promote tourism on sustainable basis: official

LAHORE: Terming tourism as a key driver in boosting the economy and strengthening local culture, Punjab Secretary for Tourism and Archaeology Dr Ehsan Bhutta said that the provincial government has taken several initiatives to promote tourism on sustainable basis.

In this regard, the Punjab government has allocated substantial financial resources for the promotion of tourism in the province, Dr Ehsan Bhutta said while sharing his views in connection with the World Tourism Day being marked on September 28. Dr Bhutta revealed that the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) will upgrade 12 tourist sites to international standards, discourage the brick-and-mortar approach and actively promote a green environment.

Highlighting the Punjab’s tourism strategy, he said it focuses on two key areas religious tourism, particularly for Sikh pilgrims and heritage tourism, centered on Buddhist sites.

Following are key initiatives by the Punjab government:

“Magnificent Punjab” Project

-Development, restoration, and renovation of 170 tourist sites and trails across the province.

-Launch of a province-wide tourism app “Magnificent Punjab” to enable virtual tours, travel bookings, hotel reservations, food delivery, and using chatbot assistance for tourist info.

-Construction of tourist villages to give visitors an immersive cultural experience. Trails for religious, historical, heritage, eco-tourism were emphasized.

Heritage & Restoration Efforts

Restoration of many heritage sites: churches, gurdwaras, historic buildings; e.g. Multan’s Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh as a symbol of Indus Valley heritage.

-Lahore Museum restoration project (with large funding allocation).

-Taxila to be declared an “International Heritage City” and improved with supporting infrastructure.

Legal / Governance Reforms

-Passing of the Punjab Tourism & Heritage Authority Act, 2025 to create a dedicated Authority to oversee heritage & tourism development.

-Formation of a 26-member Steering Committee on Tourism Promotion & Development.

Focused Regional Development

-Substantial budgetary allocations for South Punjab to develop tourism infrastructure: e.g. Rs 4 billion for South Punjab projects in FY 2025-26.

-Specific projects: a recreational park & resort in Fort Munro; another recreational park along the Indus River (Ghazi Ghat).

Eco-tourism & Natural Heritage

-Development of eco-tourism sites: Changa Manga Forest Park, Lal Suhanra National Park.

-Integrated eco-tourism network project, including modernization of visitor facilities, cultural centres, and maintaining environmental and natural heritage.

Tourist Facilities & Digital Infrastructure

-Online portals for Sikh pilgrims, including digital payments, guided tours, etc.

