BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-29

Punjab has taken initiatives to promote tourism on sustainable basis: official

Muhammad Saleem Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

LAHORE: Terming tourism as a key driver in boosting the economy and strengthening local culture, Punjab Secretary for Tourism and Archaeology Dr Ehsan Bhutta said that the provincial government has taken several initiatives to promote tourism on sustainable basis.

In this regard, the Punjab government has allocated substantial financial resources for the promotion of tourism in the province, Dr Ehsan Bhutta said while sharing his views in connection with the World Tourism Day being marked on September 28. Dr Bhutta revealed that the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) will upgrade 12 tourist sites to international standards, discourage the brick-and-mortar approach and actively promote a green environment.

Highlighting the Punjab’s tourism strategy, he said it focuses on two key areas religious tourism, particularly for Sikh pilgrims and heritage tourism, centered on Buddhist sites.

Following are key initiatives by the Punjab government:

  1. “Magnificent Punjab” Project

-Development, restoration, and renovation of 170 tourist sites and trails across the province.

-Launch of a province-wide tourism app “Magnificent Punjab” to enable virtual tours, travel bookings, hotel reservations, food delivery, and using chatbot assistance for tourist info.

-Construction of tourist villages to give visitors an immersive cultural experience. Trails for religious, historical, heritage, eco-tourism were emphasized.

  1. Heritage & Restoration Efforts

Restoration of many heritage sites: churches, gurdwaras, historic buildings; e.g. Multan’s Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh as a symbol of Indus Valley heritage.

-Lahore Museum restoration project (with large funding allocation).

-Taxila to be declared an “International Heritage City” and improved with supporting infrastructure.

  1. Legal / Governance Reforms

-Passing of the Punjab Tourism & Heritage Authority Act, 2025 to create a dedicated Authority to oversee heritage & tourism development.

-Formation of a 26-member Steering Committee on Tourism Promotion & Development.

  1. Focused Regional Development

-Substantial budgetary allocations for South Punjab to develop tourism infrastructure: e.g. Rs 4 billion for South Punjab projects in FY 2025-26.

-Specific projects: a recreational park & resort in Fort Munro; another recreational park along the Indus River (Ghazi Ghat).

  1. Eco-tourism & Natural Heritage

-Development of eco-tourism sites: Changa Manga Forest Park, Lal Suhanra National Park.

-Integrated eco-tourism network project, including modernization of visitor facilities, cultural centres, and maintaining environmental and natural heritage.

  1. Tourist Facilities & Digital Infrastructure

-Online portals for Sikh pilgrims, including digital payments, guided tours, etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government TDCP Dr Ehsan Bhutta

Comments

200 characters

Punjab has taken initiatives to promote tourism on sustainable basis: official

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders tomorrow

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

UN arms embargo, other sanctions reimposed on Iran

ME talks: Trump hints at ‘something special’

PM speaks to Pakistanis at HC, apprises them of economic gains

Green Line project: concern voiced over bureaucratic red tape

CIE, University of London programmes: Rs70bn-80bn ‘untaxed’ remittances sent annually to UK

Read more stories