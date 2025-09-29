BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-29

Islamabad needs policy agility

BR Research Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:56am

Islamabad seems a bit too busy these days. Last week, there was celebration of a circular debt restructuring deal that took nearly six years to finalise. In the past few weeks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has undertaken trips to two of the most influential and powerful allies and partners.

The latter trip, to Washington, received more press for obvious reasons. His niece in Lahore has undertaken trips of her own. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is completely engaged, invested, and seems a bit too agreeable these days. The stock market is booming, and the rupee is nicely settled.

But look beneath the surface and tempers start to flare. It took six years for the circular debt restructuring deal to reach some sort of conclusion. In this time, four governments changed hands, and even more finance ministers switched seats. The slowness of policy and its subsequent implementation boggles the mind, especially when one realises that we are perhaps living through the fastest-paced change the world has ever seen. In the past decade, the global economic order has shifted more than ever before. From Covid to regional conflicts to AI, the world has grappled with relentless change.

Why is this relevant for Pakistan? The answer is simple. The clichéd call for consistent policymaking no longer holds. What is now required is agile policymaking. When Pakistan introduced the net-metering regime, the prevailing price of solar panels justified the incentives. But, as mentioned earlier, rapid global shifts have changed the equation. The net-metering framework no longer makes sense in its current form. Pakistan’s response? Policy changes were suggested, even brought to the table. The result? Instead of agile reform, files were allowed to gather dust.

There is no doubt that Pakistan faces a crisis in its energy sector. Tariffs have started to come down, but for one simple reason: a favourable exchange rate and some global stability in energy prices. Remove either from the equation, and Pakistan will once again scramble like a headless chicken to find a solution.

The argument being made is straightforward: any government can introduce policies and soon realise they are not working. What matters is how quickly those errors are corrected. Agility, the speed with which change is implemented, is what marks the difference between failure and turnaround. Ask any business, and they will say that the more agile they are in adapting to fast-changing environments, the better they can protect their bottom line. Imagine if Pakistan’s military response to India had lacked agility. You do not even want to imagine that.

But from an economic policymaking perspective, Pakistan does not believe in agility. For decades, the auto sector needed competition. It took one decent policy to introduce more players and expand competition. It was simply bad luck that the market size did not grow as expected, but Pakistan was never blamed for its policy on that front. In other cases, especially the power sector where agility is essential, implementation is nowhere to be seen.

The answers are available and workable, but perhaps other factors are at play. Either way, the public continues to suffer. Grid consumption is falling. The Debt Service Surcharge (DSS) continues. Now imagine falling battery prices, a very likely scenario in the near future, and you are left with idle capacity.

You want to pursue the privatisation of DISCOs. How about also pursuing the implementation of policies that are staring you in the face?

Shehbaz Sharif IMF DISCOS Covid

Comments

200 characters

Islamabad needs policy agility

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Trump to attend meeting with top military leaders tomorrow

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

UN arms embargo, other sanctions reimposed on Iran

ME talks: Trump hints at ‘something special’

PM speaks to Pakistanis at HC, apprises them of economic gains

Green Line project: concern voiced over bureaucratic red tape

CIE, University of London programmes: Rs70bn-80bn ‘untaxed’ remittances sent annually to UK

Read more stories