BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US envoy to Israel to visit Egypt in rare trip

AFP Published 28 Sep, 2025 06:38pm
Photo: X
Photo: X

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The United States ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, will visit Egypt for talks with Egyptian officials, a US embassy spokesman said Sunday, in what would be a rare trip by a sitting American envoy.

Huckabee’s meetings with Egyptian officials are part of regular diplomatic consultations conducted between US embassies in the region, the spokesman told AFP.

“This familiarisation trip reflects the United States’ ongoing commitment to maintaining open and constructive dialogue with regional partners to advance shared goals in the region,” the spokesman said.

The embassy did not disclose further details or a date for the visit, but media reports suggested it would be the first time in decades that a sitting US ambassador to Israel had visited Egypt.

The talks are expected to focus on the Gaza war, which has strained relations between Israel and Cairo.

US plans $6.4bn in weapons sales to Israel, sources say

Egypt, along with the United States and Qatar, has been mediating between Israel and Hamas in efforts to end the war.

Cairo has criticised Israel’s ongoing air and ground assault in Gaza City, where the United Nations estimated a million people resided before the offensive began.

Since the war broke out in October 2023, Egypt has repeatedly warned that the fighting risks driving hundreds of thousands of Palestinians across its border into the Sinai Peninsula.

Israeli media have also reported Israeli concerns over an Egyptian military buildup in Sinai, though Cairo insists its forces are stationed there solely to defend its borders.

Huckabee’s planned visit comes just days after US President Donald Trump unveiled a new plan to end the Gaza war in talks with Arab and Muslim leaders.

Huckabee was appointed ambassador to Israel by Trump shortly after his re-election in November.

Israel Egypt Israel Gaza war Mike Huckabee

Comments

200 characters

US envoy to Israel to visit Egypt in rare trip

PM for exploring Pakistan-Malaysia trade potential

Change of jurisdiction: No manual applications to be entertained: FBR

Pakistan seek revenge, India plot a hat-trick of humiliation

Islamic State-K commander involved in 2022 Peshawar bombing killed

Pakistan calls India ‘regional bully’ in UNGA reply to terrorism charges

China provides humanitarian aid for Pakistan’s flood victims

Sec 66 of ST Act: SC marks out ‘tax period’

Water, sanitation and hygiene services: World Bank may approve USD400m programme for Punjab in Nov

No changes expected in Pakistan’s playing XI for Asia Cup final

PCB lodges complaint against Arshdeep Singh over indecent gestures

Read more stories