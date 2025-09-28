No changes expected in Pakistan’s playing XI for Asia Cup final

Pakistan are expected to field an unchanged side in the Asia Cup final against India in Dubai on Sunday, sticking with the winning combination that carried them through the Super Fours, Aaj News reported.

According to team sources, no alterations are planned, with Pakistan likely to field two fast bowlers and two spinners in the title clash.

Captain Salman Ali Agha said both teams would face equal pressure in the high-stakes contest but added that the final decision on the playing XI would depend on pitch conditions.

“Pakistan will enter the field aiming for victory,” he said on the eve of the match.

India eye squad reshuffle

Unlike Pakistan, India are expected to make changes to their side. Local media reports suggest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Shivam Dube are likely to return, while Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana could be dropped.

There are lingering fitness concerns over Hardik Pandya, who bowled only one over against Sri Lanka before leaving the field with a hamstring issue. However, Indian team management insists the all-rounder is fit and ready to play.

India’s record advantage

Despite Pakistan’s confidence in their bowling attack, history favours India in Asia Cup encounters. Of the 20 matches played between the two sides in the competition, India have won 12 compared with Pakistan’s six.

In 15 ODI-format meetings, India lead 8-5, while in T20 matches, India have won four out of five, with Pakistan victorious only once.

At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the venue for Sunday’s final, India also hold the edge with three wins from five matches.