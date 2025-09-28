PCB lodges complaint against Arshdeep Singh over indecent gestures

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh for his behavior, Aaj News reported.

In the complaint, Pakistan stated that Arshdeep Singh made highly inappropriate gestures at the end of the match on September 21, which constitutes a violation of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The complaint maintains that Arshdeep directed obscene gestures towards the spectators, thereby tarnishing the image of the game.

Sources added that PCB officials have called for disciplinary action against Arshdeep for breaching the code of conduct.

It is worth noting that the ICC had earlier fined India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav for breaching the code of conduct during the Asia Cup over PCB’s complaint.

The ICC slapped Yadav with a 30% fine for making a political reference during the post-match presentation after India’s win over Pakistan in the group stage.

The PCB had formally complained to the ICC, calling for action against Yadav’s remarks.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was also penalised for his “political gestures” towards spectators.