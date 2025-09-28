BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB lodges complaint against Arshdeep Singh over indecent gestures

BR Web Desk Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 12:58pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh for his behavior, Aaj News reported.

In the complaint, Pakistan stated that Arshdeep Singh made highly inappropriate gestures at the end of the match on September 21, which constitutes a violation of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The complaint maintains that Arshdeep directed obscene gestures towards the spectators, thereby tarnishing the image of the game.

Sources added that PCB officials have called for disciplinary action against Arshdeep for breaching the code of conduct.

It is worth noting that the ICC had earlier fined India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav for breaching the code of conduct during the Asia Cup over PCB’s complaint.

The ICC slapped Yadav with a 30% fine for making a political reference during the post-match presentation after India’s win over Pakistan in the group stage.

The PCB had formally complained to the ICC, calling for action against Yadav’s remarks.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was also penalised for his “political gestures” towards spectators.

Icc PCB Pakistan vs India Arshdeep Singh Asia Cup final ICC code of conduct Asia Cup 2025

Comments

200 characters

PCB lodges complaint against Arshdeep Singh over indecent gestures

PM for exploring Pakistan-Malaysia trade potential

Change of jurisdiction: No manual applications to be entertained: FBR

Pakistan calls India ‘regional bully’ in UNGA reply to terrorism charges

Sec 66 of ST Act: SC marks out ‘tax period’

Water, sanitation and hygiene services: World Bank may approve USD400m programme for Punjab in Nov

Floods: PM underscores need for expediting relief, rehabilitation

Underutilization of HVDC line: AGP holds NGC responsible for Rs86.5bn overcharge

Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran oppose military bases in Afghanistan

Master plans for WASAs of 14 districts on the anvil

Read more stories