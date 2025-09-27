Twenty-nine dead, 50 injured at Indian actor-politician Vijay’s rally, local media say

Twenty nine people were killed and at least 50 people have been injured after a stampede at a rally held by actor-politician Vijay, the Hindu newspaper reported on Saturday, citing India’s Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

At least 24 doctors from the nearby district of Tiruchi and 20 doctors from Salem were sent to Karur in Tamil Nadu, where the rally took place, the report added.

The Times of India had reported 10 people were killed.

Reuters could not immediately contact health ministry officials.