BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
World

Twenty-nine dead, 50 injured at Indian actor-politician Vijay’s rally, local media say

Reuters Published September 27, 2025
Photo: X
Photo: X

Twenty nine people were killed and at least 50 people have been injured after a stampede at a rally held by actor-politician Vijay, the Hindu newspaper reported on Saturday, citing India’s Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

At least 24 doctors from the nearby district of Tiruchi and 20 doctors from Salem were sent to Karur in Tamil Nadu, where the rally took place, the report added.

The Times of India had reported 10 people were killed.

Reuters could not immediately contact health ministry officials.

India Tamil Nadu Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar Vijay

