Russia launches major drone, missile attack on Ukraine, still ongoing

  • Drones flew over the city and anti-aircraft fire rang out through the night
Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2025 10:36am

KYIV: Kyiv came under heavy drone and missile attack early on Sunday in what independent monitors said was one of the biggest Russian strikes on Ukraine’s capital and the surrounding region since the full-scale war began.

Drones flew over the city and anti-aircraft fire rang out through the night.

The attack was continuing at 7:20 a.m. (0420 GMT). Kyiv’s military administration said at least six people had been injured as of 0440 GMT.

Zelenskiy’s chief of staff discusses Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets with Rubio

Some residents fled to metro stations deep underground for safety.

Many regions across the country were under air raid alert, while neighbouring Poland closed airspace near two of its southeastern cities and its air force scrambled jets in response.

