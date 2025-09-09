Zelenskiy’s chief of staff discusses Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets with Rubio

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff discussed Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday and told him a government building that came under attack on Sunday was hit by a Russian ballistic missile.

Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, writing on Telegram, also said he and Rubio discussed U.S. military aid for Ukraine, security guarantees for Ukraine that have been under discussion with Kyiv’s allies, and increased pressure on Russia.

“I informed him of the constant Russian strikes that attack our cities, our residential buildings with drones and missiles,” Yermak wrote.

“They kill civilians and children, destroy our infrastructure. For the first time, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian Government building - the strike was carried out by an Iskander ballistic missile.”

Russian missiles pound Ukraine, damage EU and British offices

In a separate post, Yermak said he had held a video conference with the national security advisers of Britain, France, Germany, and Italy.

He said the discussion was a continuation of a meeting in Paris last week with Ukrainian allies within the Coalition of the Willing and said “a further strengthening of Ukraine’s positions in confronting Russian aggression is necessary.”

The European Union’s top sanctions official was in Washington with a team of experts to discuss what would be the first coordinated transatlantic measures against Russia since President Donald Trump returned to office.

On Sunday, after the war’s biggest air attack set fire to a government building in Kyiv, Trump said he was ready to move to a second phase of restrictions.