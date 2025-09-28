BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
PM for exploring Pakistan-Malaysia trade potential

APP Published 28 Sep, 2025 05:25am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that there was immense potential for trade between Pakistan and Malaysia, and they were taking concrete steps to capitalize on it.

Chairing a meeting via video link from New York on the promotion of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Malaysia, the prime minister said that Pakistan and Malaysia enjoyed longstanding fraternal relations that spanned over decades. Malaysia had always stood by Pakistan in times of difficulty, and they held this support in high regard, he added.

Pakistan, Malaysia exploring opportunities to boost trade

The prime minister directed the relevant institutions to formulate a practical and robust plan for the export of Pakistani beef to Malaysia, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The meeting held a detailed review of trade relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

The prime minister was given a comprehensive briefing on Pakistan’s export potential in the Malaysian market.

He directed that a solid action plan should be developed and presented, focusing on enhancing trade between Pakistan and Malaysia, particularly the export of Pakistani beef to Malaysia.

