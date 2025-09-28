Change of jurisdiction: No manual applications to be entertained: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that the tax department would not entertain manual applications of taxpayers for change of jurisdiction from one tax office to other.

The FBR has issued a circular number 3 of 2025 on the issue of online application for change of jurisdiction.

The delay in change of tax jurisdiction from one office to other is the biggest problem being faced by the business community.

According to the FBR, in order to fully automate the process of change of major jurisdiction and improve service delivery by FBR, henceforth following guidelines shall be strictly followed: (i); No manual applications for change of major jurisdiction shall be entertained. All persons interested in changing their jurisdiction shall apply online through jurisdiction module in IRIS. (ii); NOC for change of jurisdiction from respective Chief Commissioners shall only be issued online in IRIS in response to the applications for change of major jurisdiction received in IRIS from taxpayers. (iii) Chief Commissioners may send proposals accompanied by NOC and reasons for change of jurisdiction of cases which may or may not pertain to their jurisdiction only on official emails of Chief (IR-Formations) and Secretary (IR-Jurisdiction), the FBR added.

