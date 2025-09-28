BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-28

Change of jurisdiction: No manual applications to be entertained: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published 28 Sep, 2025 05:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that the tax department would not entertain manual applications of taxpayers for change of jurisdiction from one tax office to other.

The FBR has issued a circular number 3 of 2025 on the issue of online application for change of jurisdiction.

The delay in change of tax jurisdiction from one office to other is the biggest problem being faced by the business community.

‘Estimated Current Market Value’: FBR removes column from tax return form

According to the FBR, in order to fully automate the process of change of major jurisdiction and improve service delivery by FBR, henceforth following guidelines shall be strictly followed: (i); No manual applications for change of major jurisdiction shall be entertained. All persons interested in changing their jurisdiction shall apply online through jurisdiction module in IRIS. (ii); NOC for change of jurisdiction from respective Chief Commissioners shall only be issued online in IRIS in response to the applications for change of major jurisdiction received in IRIS from taxpayers. (iii) Chief Commissioners may send proposals accompanied by NOC and reasons for change of jurisdiction of cases which may or may not pertain to their jurisdiction only on official emails of Chief (IR-Formations) and Secretary (IR-Jurisdiction), the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR taxpayers business community IRIS tax jurisdiction taxpayers applications

Comments

200 characters

Change of jurisdiction: No manual applications to be entertained: FBR

PM for exploring Pakistan-Malaysia trade potential

Sec 66 of ST Act: SC marks out ‘tax period’

Water, sanitation and hygiene services: World Bank may approve USD400m programme for Punjab in Nov

Floods: PM underscores need for expediting relief, rehabilitation

Underutilization of HVDC line: AGP holds NGC responsible for Rs86.5bn overcharge

Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran oppose military bases in Afghanistan

Master plans for WASAs of 14 districts on the anvil

Environmental objectives: SECP working on ‘green taxonomy’

GHQ attack case: ATC records statements of three more prosecution witnesses

Read more stories