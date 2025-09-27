BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-27

‘Estimated Current Market Value’: FBR removes column from tax return form

Sohail Sarfraz | Muhammad Ali Published 27 Sep, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had removed “Estimated Market Value Column From Income Tax Return Form 2025” on the directions of the Prime Minister for Facilitation of Taxpayers.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif constituted a committee, headed by Federal Minister for Law, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar to examine the new column introduced by FBR in the IRIS tax return requiring tax filers to declare the estimated fair market value of moveable and immovable assets, assess its implications for the tax filers, and recommend corrective measures or improvements.

The committee comprised of the Federal Minister for Petroleum, Minister of State for Finance, Attorney General for Pakistan, the SAPM on Coordination of Office of DPM, Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, and Member Customs FBR.

The committee held a meeting on Friday 26 September. After detailed deliberations, the Committee recommended that the new column introduced in the IRIS tax return, requiring the declaration of estimated fair market value of moveable and immovable assets by the tax filer, may be removed in the interest of simplifying the tax filing process.

The recommendation was submitted to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has approved the recommendation of the Committee.

In pursuance of the directions of the Prime Minister, and keeping in view the difficulties being faced by taxpayers, the column of “Estimated Fair Market Value” has been removed from the Income Tax Return.

It is clarified that the said column had been introduced solely for the purpose of data collection to support the Economic Survey and had no bearing whatsoever on the assessment of income or tax liability.

The FBR said it remains committed to facilitating taxpayers in all possible ways and urges all eligible taxpayers to file their Income Tax returns correctly and with honesty at the earliest as the deadline for filing is 30th September, 2025.

Meanwhile, President Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) Ali A Rahim appreciated the removal of the ‘Estimated Current Market Value’ column in income tax returns, saying the FBR has accepted the demand tabled during a joint press conference by PTBA and KTBA.

“We really appreciate the chairman FBR, who has accepted our demand and removed the column in income tax returns in the larger interest of the taxpayers,” Ali Rahim said, requesting to extend the deadline of the submission of income tax returns till October 31, 2025.

Needless to mention, the PTBA and KTBA had severely grilled the FBR against insertion of the aforesaid option in income tax returns and expressed fear that this insertion would not only hamper the number of return filers to exceed last year’s figures but also force the taxpayers, who submitted their returns under the deadline, to resubmit their returns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR taxpayers tax return filing IRIS Income Tax Return Form 2025

Comments

200 characters

‘Estimated Current Market Value’: FBR removes column from tax return form

Debt burden reaches alarming levels: Every Pakistani now owes Rs318,252

Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

APTMA opposes approval of IGCEP 2025-35 in current form

Renewable energy: Denmark poised to launch 3-year ‘SSC’ from Jan 2026

CCoRR reviews BoI regulatory reform package

RRP & OMO: SBP injects over Rs3.21trn into market

Ambitious roadmap set for CPEC Phase-II: Ahsan

‘Significant economic presence’: FTO asks FBR to tax non-resident cos

Leh situation ‘extremely disturbing’: FO

Qatar incident not cause of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: Asif

Read more stories