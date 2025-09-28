BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
BOP 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
CPHL 97.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.49%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
DGKC 271.40 Increased By ▲ 18.40 (7.27%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.49%)
FFL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.89%)
GCIL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.03%)
HUBC 232.82 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.51%)
KEL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.42%)
MLCF 110.77 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.06%)
NBP 192.63 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.71%)
PAEL 54.93 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.86%)
PPL 208.82 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (2.71%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.48%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 27.79 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (8.22%)
SNGP 137.06 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.36%)
TREET 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (9.75%)
TRG 75.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.11%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-28

LHC allows disinterment of dead body for autopsy

Hamid Nawaz Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 07:16am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has held that it is the legitimate right of every person to know the cause of death of his beloved one and added that there is no time limit for disinterment of dead body and thereafter conducting post-mortem examination over the same.

The court passed this order ion a petition of Zainab Bibi who approached the court against the decisions of lower courts denying post-mortem of her deceased daughter Robina Bibi.

The petitioner claimed that Muhammad Aamer, Sakhi Muhammad, Nusrat Bibi and Shoukat Ali administered poisonous drugs to her daughter, who was pregnant, and she ultimately died in hospital.

The court said the petitioner being mother is legal heir of the deceased who wants exhumation and autopsy of dead body of her daughter; therefore, she has every right to know the cause of death of her deceased daughter.

The court also observed that whether death of a deceased person has occurred in natural way or otherwise could only be resolved after conducting autopsy and added that the disinterment of dead body of Robina, as well as, autopsy over her dead body will secure the ends of justice.

The court set aside the impugned orders and observed that they are not sustainable in the eyes of law.

The court; therefore, directed the magistrate Depalpur and medical superintendent DHQ Okara to make arrangements for disinterment of corpse of Robina and conducting post-mortem examination over the same.

The court also directed that the District Police Officer, Okara, will ensure provision of police assistance as and when required by the magistrate for compliance of this order.

The court also observed that exhumation of dead body and thereafter post-mortem examination over the same would even save interest of the proposed accused persons because if post mortem examination report negates unnatural death, then it would exonerate them forever, the court added.

The court said that if dead body of any deceased person has been buried without carrying out autopsy and suspicion has been raised qua said death, then allowing disinterment/ exhumation of dead body for the purpose of autopsy is a reasonable approach and even no time limit has been provided by the statute/ medical jurisprudence in this regard, the court concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC Lahore High Court post mortem

Comments

200 characters

LHC allows disinterment of dead body for autopsy

PM for exploring Pakistan-Malaysia trade potential

Change of jurisdiction: No manual applications to be entertained: FBR

Sec 66 of ST Act: SC marks out ‘tax period’

Water, sanitation and hygiene services: World Bank may approve USD400m programme for Punjab in Nov

Floods: PM underscores need for expediting relief, rehabilitation

Underutilization of HVDC line: AGP holds NGC responsible for Rs86.5bn overcharge

Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran oppose military bases in Afghanistan

Master plans for WASAs of 14 districts on the anvil

Environmental objectives: SECP working on ‘green taxonomy’

GHQ attack case: ATC records statements of three more prosecution witnesses

Read more stories