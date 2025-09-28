Gold prices rise

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,900 on Saturday and was sold at Rs397,700 per tola compared to Rs395,800 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,629 to Rs340,963 against Rs339,334, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold increased to Rs312,560 from Rs311,067, showing decline of Rs787, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The price of gold in the international market rose by $19 to $3,759 from $3,740.

On the other hand, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs105 to Rs4,704 and that of 10 grams up by Rs90 to Rs4,032.

The international silver price witnessed an increase of $1.05 to $46.05 from $45.00, the association said.