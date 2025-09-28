Country now has its first floating mangrove park

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first floating mangrove biodiversity park was inaugurated at Korangi Creek on Saturday, marking a milestone in the country’s environmental conservation efforts.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, while opening the project, announced that such a marine botanic recreational park would also be developed in Keamari by December 2025. “This is a proud moment for Karachi. Protecting mangroves is essential not only for our city but for future generations.”

He congratulated the organizers, particularly the TPL group and the Sindh Forest Department, for establishing the park and praised their role in safeguarding the megacity’s natural shield against rising carbon emissions. He added that large-scale plantation could help industries earn carbon credits while reducing greenhouse gases.

Barrister Wahab also highlighted major sewage treatment projects under construction in Haroonabad, Mauripur, and Ibrahim Hyderi, which he said would significantly reduce marine pollution once completed. Another mangrove biodiversity park is planned at Native Jetty in Keamari, he announced while urging Port Qasim, KPT and other institutions to establish similar projects in their respective areas.

Shah Murad Aliani, Chairperson Board of Mangrove Biodiversity Park, said the facility was built on the country’s largest floating structure and represented the restoration of a degraded coastal habitat. He lauded the role of visitors, private sector partners, and international agencies including the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which provided technical and institutional support for the rehabilitation of mangroves and protection of Karachi’s coastline.

Sindh Forest Minister Babul Bhayo was also present at the ceremony. He said President Asif Ali Zardari was personally monitoring mangrove plantation across coastal districts including Sujawal, Thatta and Badin. He assured that the Forest Department would continue to back Karachi’s efforts for a greener and healthier environment.

The mayor concluded by inviting stakeholders to give constructive suggestions, saying the city government was committed to building a modern, eco-friendly Karachi where biodiversity parks would not only improve the environment but also offer citizens much-needed recreational spaces.

