Challenge of stray dogs: CDA, MCI intensify operations

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have intensified efforts to address and prevent the rising complaints about presence of stray dogs in the federal capital.

Official said that joint teams from CDA and MCI are actively carrying out operations across Islamabad to tackle the issue. According to MCI, a dedicated 24/7 helpline 1334 has been made fully operational to register and respond to public complaints from both urban and rural areas of Islamabad. The helpline is directly linked to the Stray Dog Center in Tramri, where captured dogs are taken for care and management.

MCI officials said that a TNVR (Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Release) procedure is being followed. This includes catching the dogs, sterilizing them, administering vaccinations, and relocating them to safe areas. From July to September 2025, over 550 stray dogs have been captured and shifted to the center.

Key areas where operations were conducted include G-14, D-12, F-6, F-7, I-9, I-10, G-10, F-11, and several rural localities such as Saidpur, Margalla Town, Bhara Kahu, and the Red Zone.

Authorities have urged citizens to report stray dog sightings or incidents through the 1334 helpline or the Deputy Commissioner’s portal to ensure prompt action and safer neighbourhoods.

