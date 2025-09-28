Maryam vows to strengthen economy through tourism

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said in her message on World Tourism Day that focus is being placed on providing necessary facilities in tourist destinations across the province, as new tourist destinations are being developed in Punjab under an integrated tourism policy.

She said the purpose of celebrating this day is to highlight importance of tourism at local and global levels.

She noted that many countries in the world are strengthening their economies leveraging tourism. She highlighted that Punjab is rich in tourism as it has been blessed with exemplary landscape and natural beauty.

The Chief Minister said that government is providing all necessary facilities to tourists, but more work needs to be done to ensure their safety, ease and comfort. She added that they are taking steps under a plan to further exploit tourism potential in the province.

She underscored that tourism is the best source of livelihood and would play an important role in providing employment opportunities to the local people.

