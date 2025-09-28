PPP leaders slam Punjab govt for using ‘inappropriate language’ against Sindh govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders strongly criticized the Punjab government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for what they described as the use of inappropriate language against the PPP-led Sindh government.

They also called for putting politics aside in the wake of the devastating floods and demanded that the government prioritize relief and rehabilitation for victims.

At a joint press conference in Islamabad, Senator Palwasha Khan, PPP Secretary General Muhammad Humayun Khan, and party leader Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said the coalition government must focus on the people’s suffering instead of political point-scoring.

Senator Palwasha Khan questioned why the very name of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) unsettles PML-N leaders. “Whenever a natural disaster strikes, appeals for assistance are made worldwide. If seeking help is so objectionable, then why does the federal government repeatedly approach the IMF?” she asked.

She stressed that Punjab, Sindh, or any other province is not the personal estate of any political party. “All provinces belong to the people of Pakistan, and every party has the right to carry out politics anywhere in the country,” she declared.

Palwasha said the government had failed to secure IMF relief for even a month’s electricity bills of flood victims or to properly assess the damages. She noted that BISP funds had been distributed during Ramazan and asked why the programme’s name continued to cause discomfort.

Recalling past support, she said that when Punjab’s Chief Minister was in political difficulty, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the PPP had stood by her. She added that previous schemes such as “Qarz Utaro, Mulk Sanwaro” had collapsed, showing the need for practical and lasting measures.

PPP leader Mayoon Khan said the flood crisis and the overall political situation required serious attention. He pointed to President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent ten-day visit to China, during which six MoUs were signed to attract investment. “We are grateful to the Chinese government for this cooperation,” he said.

He noted that Bilawal Bhutto had personally visited flood-hit areas in Punjab, underscoring PPP’s commitment to standing with victims. “We demanded immediate relief, and the Prime Minister accepted and implemented our proposals,” Mayoon Khan said, emphasizing that BISP should be used to deliver assistance quickly. “This is not a matter of ego — our goal is rapid relief for those in need.”

He also urged the government to strengthen domestic agriculture instead of relying on wheat imports. “If our farmers prosper, the economy will become stronger,” he maintained.

