Speech at UNGA event: Controversy erupts over presence of woman behind Asif

ISLAMABAD: Controversy erupted after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif highlighted the mysterious presence of a woman who appeared prominently behind him while he was delivering a speech at an event held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has noted queries regarding the seating of a certain individual behind the Defence Minister at a recent meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

To clarify, the Foreign Office spokesperson said the individual in question was not listed in the official letter of credence for the Pakistan delegation to the 80th UNGA Session, signed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. As such, her seating behind the Defence Minister did not have the approval of the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister.

It merits mentioning here that “the lady” in question seems to be a social media activist, columnist and former renowned TV artist, Shama Junejo.

